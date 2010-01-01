Welcome
Memory bears and Memorial Jewellery
Discover the best selection of memorials and Keepsakes for those treasured memories.
Memory bears, Ashes, Hair, Breastmilk Jewellery special gifts for all budgets.
Memory bears by Mandy Was founded in 2022 when I suffered multiple family bereavents. I started making Keepsakes for family and friends. I decided to advertise my bears with the goal of providing affordable products and services.
Memory bears by Mandy provides memory bears, blankets and cushions hand made from clothing as a keepsake of special events or in remembrance of a lost loved one.
I have a range of stuffed animals to choose from and if you can't find what you are looking for please ask and I will try my best to accommodate.
I also provide an extensive range of Jewellery to include Ashes,Hair or breastmilk. I have items to suit all budgets in Stainless steel, Solid silver and 9ct Gold.
My memory bear products are purely Keepsakes and not toys.
Therefore should not be given to children under 3.
If you intend to give a product to a child please inform me and I can guide you to my child friendly range.
