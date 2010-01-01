Memory bears by Mandy Was founded in 2022 when I suffered multiple family bereavents. I started making Keepsakes for family and friends. I decided to advertise my bears with the goal of providing affordable products and services.

Memory bears by Mandy provides memory bears, blankets and cushions hand made from clothing as a keepsake of special events or in remembrance of a lost loved one.

I have a range of stuffed animals to choose from and if you can't find what you are looking for please ask and I will try my best to accommodate.

I also provide an extensive range of Jewellery to include Ashes,Hair or breastmilk. I have items to suit all budgets in Stainless steel, Solid silver and 9ct Gold.